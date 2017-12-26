Meerut (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) The deputy chief medical officer (CMO) here today was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, officials said.

Deputy CMO Dr Ashok Nigam was heading an inquiry against a government dental surgeon, who was accused of running a private clinic in Ganganagar, Vigilance department officials said.

They said Nigam had sought a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh to make the inquiry report in favour of the dental surgeon.

On a tip-off, a team of Vigilance officials today raided the CMO office and arrested Nigam while he was accepting the bribe, Vigilance Inspector, Meerut, Bhagwan said.

A case has been registered against the deputy CMO under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, the inspector said.

Nigam will be produced in a court tomorrow, he added.

