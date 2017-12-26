Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Essar Oilfields Services has bagged three drilling contracts from Mercator Petroleum in the Cambay Basin. The contracts involves drilling two new oil wells and an optional well in the Cambay Basin, and with these the company expects to clock USD 48 million in revenue this financial year.

"These contracts bear testimony to our 25-year expertise in the contract drilling business that is backed by world-class assets. This contract will add substantially to our topline growth which we expect to touch USD 48 million this fiscal," Essar Oilfields Services chief executive Rajeev Nayyer said.

The Essar Rig MR01, the latest addition to its fleet of rigs, has started drilling the first well for Mercator. A trailer-mounted mechanical rig that is capable of drilling up to a depth of 11,000 ft, it has proved to be an outstanding performer so far.

In addition to its 15 land rigs, it also operates the offshore rig, Essar Wildcat, which is a semi-submersible rig capable of drilling in water depths of up to 1,600 ft and drilling depth of up to 25,000 ft.

Essar Oilfields, into contract drilling services, was set up in 2006 with a focus on providing quality onshore and offshore drilling services to domestic, as well as international clients.

************** Allcargo elevates Quintero as sales head at ECU Worldwide ECU Worldwide, an Allcargo group company and one of the leading non-vessel operating common carriers and the biggest LCL (less than container load) consolidator in the world, has elevated Camilo Quintero as its global sales head, effective January 1.

Quintero is a veteran sales professional and has been with ECU Worldwide, (formerly Econocaribe in the US), for 19 years. Earlier was vice-president for sales in the US.

"We expect to scale further growth milestones and greater customer centricity under the leadership of Quintero and continue to traverse a path of continued success." Claudio Scandella, chief executive at ECU Worldwide said.

In his new role, Quintero will consolidate sales efficiencies of ECU Worldwide by focusing on development and productivity of the global sales workforce.

Quintero will be based in Miami, US and will report to Scandella.

ECU Worldwide is a fully-owned subsidiary of Allcargo, the largest logistics player in the private sector in the country, operating in 160 countries with over 300 offices around the world.

Cox & Kings ties up with Kashmir Tourism Leading tour operator Cox & Kings has tied up with Kashmir Tourism to offer special packages to travellers under its domestic brand 'Bharat Deko'.

'Glorious Kashmir' and 'Kashmir Delight' are the two packages announced for both who wish to opt for group tours and those who want to independently plan their holidays, a release issued here said.

The packages, valid from January 1 through June 30, 2018, have been specially crafted to offer a holistic Kashmir experience with price starting from only Rs 22,000. PTI BEN SM BEN BEN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.