New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A function and an exhibition was held at the Pakistan High Commission here to mark the 141st birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the embassy said today.

High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood extended felicitations on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Quaid'.

The Deputy High Commissioner read out the message of President Mamnoon Hussain on Jinnah's anniversary.

An exhibition of books on the life and achievements of Jinnah was also organised, the embassy said in a statement.

Jinnah, a lawyer, politician, and the founder of Pakistan, was born in Karachi on December 25, 1876. PTI KND ASK ASK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.