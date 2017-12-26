(EDS: Adding details) Nashik, Dec 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today faced a protest by farmers opposing the proposed Samruddhi Corridor project.

The incident occurred in Adgaon area when the chief minister's convoy was heading towards Trimbakeshwar from Ozar airport on Mumbai-Agra national highway.

A group of farmers gathered near a hotel showed black flags to the CM's motorcade.

The farmers were protesting against the proposed Samruddhi corridor project, which envisages the construction of a highway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, a distance of over 700 kms, for fast commuting.

A police official said some farmers were detained.

After reaching Trimbakeshwar, Fadnavis inaugurated a 'bhakta niwas' (a residential facility for devotees), constructed by Shri Nivruttinath Maharaj Trust.

Fadnavis visited NCP leader Parvez Kokani's residence in Trimbakeshwar which raised eyebrows in political circles in Nashik district.

Later addressing a function in Nashik this evening, the chief minister asked builders to give a new shape to Nashik city.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of exhibition "Shelter 2017", Fadnavis underlined the need for a "dedicated connector" for Nashik through the upcoming Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

The exhibition was organised by the Nashik unit of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI), the apex body of private real estate developers associations.

"I appeal to builders to give a new shape to the Nashik city through Shelter," the CM said on the occasion.

He said the Solapur and Nagpur municipal corporations are constructing 30,000 houses and 10,000 houses, respectively, under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY).

