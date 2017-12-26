Greater Noida, Dec 26 (PTI) Farmers today sat on an indefinite protest outside the authority's office to press for their demand against the delay by the state government in providing the 64 per cent compensation and allotment of 10 per cent developed plots in lieu of their acquired land.

They assembled at Kisan Gol Chakkar and from there proceeded to Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority Offfice (GNIDA) on tractors, buses and cars.

According to farmers' leader Manvir Bhati, farmers demand 10 per cent developed land and 64.7 per cent additional compensation as per the Allahabad High Court's order.

"Authorities are not giving the benefit to hundreds of farmers in villages," he claimed.

Heavy police force was deployed at the GNIDA office. PTI CORR DPB .

