Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) A fire broke out in a building in BBD Bag area in the city's central business district this afternoon but there was no casualty, police said.

The fire broke out from an electricity meter box in the ground floor of the building, which is located near Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar.

According to the police three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire, which was done within half an hour. PTI PNT KK KK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.