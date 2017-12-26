(Eds: Incorporating related stories) Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) Five minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in four district of Uttar Pradesh in the last two days, police said.

In Ballia, a five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy on December 24, in a village under Sikandarpur police station.

SP Anil Kumar said that the accused had been nabbed.

In Pratapgarh, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped last evening by a teenager when her parents were out for work in fields.

The accused lured the girl for a cycle ride and took her to a secluded place where he raped her.

He was later arrested, the police said.

In Banda, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped several times in Attara area on December 24.

An FIR was registered yesterday when the girl managed to flee from the clutches of the abductor, identified as Anirudh, who is still absconding.

Another similar incident was reported in the district when a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle Omprakash in a secluded place.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and probe is on.

The accused is absconding, police added.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two youths at her house in Nagla Bajurg village in Muzaffarnagar, the police said.

Two men entered the girl's room yesterday and took her to the terrace.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police said that the accused raped her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

"The family members of the victim were asleep in another room when the incident took place," the official said, adding efforts are on to nab both the culprits at the earliest. PTI ABN SMI DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.