Tirunelveli, Dec 26 (PTI) Four members of a family allegedly attempted to commit self immolation in front of the district collectorate here today alleging inaction by police on their complaint about a land grab issue, police said.

However, police and the public present there intervened and foiled their attempt, which came two months after another family of four committed self immolation at the collectorate complex over alleged usury, drawing widespread outrage.

In today's incident, Ashok Kumar, the head of the family, his wife and two children came to the collectorate and and attempted to set themselves on fire, police said.

Kumar said he had lodged a police complaint against one Gajendran, who allegedly tried to grab his house and land.

But as the police did not take any steps, his family decided to commit self-immolation.

A family of four, including a young woman and her two children, died after the couple set themselves and the kids on fire at the collectorate complex in October 23 over the alleged harassment by a moneylender and police.

The following day, a 48-year-old woman and her son attempted self-immolation near the Collectorate by dousing themselves with kerosene alleging harassment by a money lender, but the police personnel present there acted swiftly and prevented their bid. PTI CORR SSN RC .

