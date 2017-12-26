Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) Online kitchen and food tech venture FreshMenu today announced the launch of its new membership programme, 'FreshClub', under which members will enjoy benefits like early access to exclusive dishes, free shipping, and discounted prices on most products.

Customers will also get a free 15-day trial period to experience FreshClub, beyond which they can continue the membership for a price of Rs 99 for three months, the company said in a release.

"While the idea of memberships is not new, FreshMenu's control over the entire supply chain enables us to offer other unique benefits in the future," FreshMenu Chief Business and Technology Officer Pradeep Desai said.

FreshMenu that calls itself an online restaurant that serves freshly-made, chef-cooked gourmet meals in a box, started in Bangalore and has expanded its services to Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

A team of about 500, FreshMenu.com operates its own kitchens and runs its own delivery fleet to drive the entire process of food ordering, the release said.

It was founded in 2014 by IIM Ahmedabad alumni, RashmiDaga.

FreshMenu received Series B funding in January 2016 of Rs 110 crore led by Zodius Capital with participation from existing investor Lightspeed Venture Partner and had raised USD 5 million in Series A round of funding in 2015 from Lightspeed Venture Partners. PTI KSU RA BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.