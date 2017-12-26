Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) Santoshi Rane and Sunanda Yetrekar rattled Bengal to help Goa coast to a 37-run win and emerge champions in Plate Group of the Senior Women's One Day League at Eden Gardens today.

Defending a paltry 148, Goa bundled out Bengal for 110 in 43.5 overs with Rane (3/24) and Yetrekar (3/13) wreaking havoc, while skipper Shikha Pandey produced a superb bowling display returning with figures of 8-5-5-0.

The Goan skipper earlier led by example with her batting as she top scored with 66 from 89 balls (8x4, 1x6) to take them to 147/9 after Bengal opted to bowl.

Nisha Maji (3/31) and Gayatri Mal (2/20) gave regular breakthroughs but the Goan captain and Bharati Gaonkar (32 not out from 78 balls; 1x4) ensured that they bat full 50 overs.

Recovering from a wrist injury, Bengal captain and star pacer Jhulan Goswami (1/13) could only bowl seven overs and batted lower down the order and it did not help the team's cause.

Goa medium pacer Rane gave the first breakthrough dismissing Aparna Mondal for a duck in her first over as Bengal got off to a slow start.

Just when they looked to consolidate, leg spinner Yetrekar gave a twin breakthrough dismissing Deepti Sharma (16) and Tansuree Sarkar (0) in two balls in the 14th over as Bengal could not recover from the jolt.

Roy top-scored for Bengal with 42 before being runout by Yetrekar while in the next ball Rane sealed the issue in the 44th over dismissing Goswami for seven.

Brief Scores: Goa 147/9 in 50 overs (Shikha Pandey 66; Nisha Maji 3/31, Gayatri Mal 2/20) beat Bengal 110 in 43.5 overs (Paramita Roy 42; Sunanda Yetrekar 3/13, Santoshi Rane 3/24) by 37 runs. PTI TAP ATK ATK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.