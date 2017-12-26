Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Gold surged by another Rs 215 per 10 grams to end at Rs 28,910 at the bullion market here today following sustained demand from stockists and retailers amid bullish global cues.

Silver rose further by Rs 480 per kg to Rs 37,660 on persistent offtake from industrial units.

Standard gold (99.5 per cent purity) climbed by Rs 215 to end at Rs 28,910 per 10 grams from last Friday's closing level of Rs 28,695.

Pure gold (99.9 per cent purity) also moved up by the similar amount to close at Rs 29,060 per 10 grams compared to Rs 28,845 previously.

Silver (.999 fineness) advanced by Rs 480 to conclude at Rs 37,660 per kg as against Rs 37,180 last weekend.

Globally, Gold prices edged up to more than a 3-week high on a weaker dollar.

Spot gold was trading higher at USD 1,278.04 per ounce in early European trade, after hitting its highest level since Dec. 1 at USD1,279.19.

Spot silver hit more than three-week highs. It was up to USD16.45 per ounce. PTI ARR MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.