nominated MLAs Puducherry, Dec 26 (PTI) Puducherry government today asked the Secretary to the UT Assembly to release salaries, allowances and other entitlements to the three MLAs, nominated to by the Centre, as the process of nomination under the law is complete.

Puducherry unit BJP President V Saminathan, party treasurer K G Shankar and educationist S Selvaganapathy were nominated to the assembly by the Union Home Ministry in June and they were sworn in by the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi triggering objections from ruling Congress.

An official communication said the Centre had already issued a notification on their nomination and the Lt Governor had also administered the oath of office to them.

"Thus the process of nomination prescribed under the law is complete", the communication said directing the assembly Secretary to release salaries, allowances and other entitlements to the three MLAs.

Assembly Speaker V Vaitilingam had last month rejected the nomination of the three to the House, stating it was void and could not be accepted.

He had also said there was no communication to his office from "the competent authority". PTI Cor RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.