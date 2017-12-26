Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) The 3rd IIFL Wealth Mumbai International Chess Tournament, comprising an International GrandmasterÂ’s tournament as well as a Juniors (Under 13) event, is to be held at the Mount Litera School International here from December 30, 2017 to January 7, 2018.

The senior event will carry a prize fund of Rs 12 lakh and the U13 championship Rs 8 lakh and on the final day multiple-time World Champion Vishwanathan Anand will play simulcast against junior participants, said a media release here today.

Players from more than 25 countries are to take part in the championships, the release added. PTI SSR NRB .

