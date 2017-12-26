Ahmedabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Four persons died and five others were seriously injured when the SUV in which they were travelling fell into a canal near Kheda village in Kalol taluka of Panchmahal district, police said.

As many as 13 persons, mostly migrant labourers, were travelling in the SUV when the driver of the vehicle lost balance and the vehicle fell into a small canal, killing three on the spot, a Vejalpur police station officer said.

Six persons, who were injured in the incident, were rushed to the nearby hospital where another person died, taking the toll to four, the officer added.

"Most of the deceased were labourers, who were travelling from Devgarh Baria in Dahod district to Malav village for labour work when the accident occured," he said.

The deceased were identified as Chautharam Devra, Balwant Naik, Kamlesh Naik, and Arjun Naik, he said.

The injured where shifted to the civil hosptial in Vadodara for treatment. PTI KA PD NP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.