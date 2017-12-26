Dehradun, Dec 26 (PTI) In memory of veteran theatre, television and film actor Tom Alter, a 21-km half-marathon was today organised as part of Mussoorie's Winterline Carnival in the queen of hills.

Alter, a resident of Mussoorie, died of cancer earlier this year.

Rajiv Namboori stood first in the men's category and Shobha Rana stood first among women in the half-marathon.

A slew of entertainment programmes, including a picture exhibition on Mussoorie's 200 year old history, and cultural and musical events are to be held as part of the carnival which will conclude on December 30.

Inaugurating the event yesterday, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the winterline carnival is attracting more and more tourists every year.

This is the fifth edition of the carnival. PTI ALM DPB .

