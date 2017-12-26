New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court refused to quash an FIR registered against the managing director & chief executive officer and two officials of Punjab National Bank for forgery and cheating.

Justice Pratibha Rani, however, allowed the trio to withdraw their plea.

"Delhi Police's counsel submits that after examining the documents handed over to him by the petitioners, in case the investigation officers forms an opinion that their arrest is necessary, seven days notice would be served on them to enable them to avail the remedy as per law.

"In view of the assurance give, the counsel (for accused persons) seeks to withdraw the petitions," the court noted.

The officials had approached the court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against them in pursuance to a trial court's October 27 order.

They have been booked under various sections of the IPC including theft in a dwelling house, house-trespass and for criminal conspiracy.

Following a trial court's order, the police on November 10 registered a case and has initiated a probe into it.

As per the FIR, an advocate, is the complainant. He lives in Chandigarh with his family. While practising in Delhi, he had bought a house named Anand Niketan in 1998 after living there as a tenant for a few years. While his office was on the first floor of the house, the ground floor was given to Punjab National Bank on rent.

The counsel was receiving the rent in his account. Later, he left for the USA.

According to the FIR, the bank allegedly shot a notice to the complainant in January 2014.

The man, who visited his house in Delhi to carry out the work, allegedly found that his first floor office had been broken in and all his valuables were missing. He approached the police. However, the case was not registered. Following which he had moved the trial court for lodging of an FIR against bank officials. PTI PPS SKV HMP SMN .

