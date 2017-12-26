New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) India and Israel today reviewed various facets of their bilateral relationship during a meeting between senior diplomats of the two countries.

The two sides reviewed ties in defence, agriculture, science and technology, education and homeland security during the foreign office consultations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Secretary Economic Relations in the MEA Vijay Gokhale led the Indian delegation while the Israeli side was headed by Director General of Israel's Foreign Ministry Yuval Rotem. PTI MPB ASK ASK .

