New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Indian Army has killed three Pakistani soldiers during cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rawlakot sector, Army sources said today.

The firing, seen as a retaliation to the killing of four Army personnel, took place around 6 pm yesterday.

One Pakistani soldier was also injured in the gunfire, army sources here said.

The incident comes two days after Pakistani troops killed an Indian Army major and three jawans and injured another in Keri sector of Rajouri district. PTI MPB MIN .

