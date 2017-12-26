Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) Police today foiled repeated attempts of contractual employees who were here to protest in support of their demand for regularisation of their services.

The contractual employees under various flagship programmes in Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding regularisation of their services for a long time.

While the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) employees are on strike across the state for the past week, the pen-down strike of the MGNREGA employees entered the 16th day today. It was also joined by the Saakshar Bharat Mission (SBM) at Exhibition ground here.

The protesters made separate attempts to stage protest rallies in support of their demands. However, policemen deployed in strength, tried to foil all such attempts.

Demands for regularisation gained strength after government, on December 21, issued a notification regarding regularisation of 60,000 daily wagers and casual labourers working in various government departments.

"In March, we observed a 15-day strike in support of our various demands and resumed our duties after government assured a positive approach towards our demands within two months.

"Now, nine months have passed and there is no word from the government," All Jammu and Kashmir NHM employees association vice-president Dr Arun said. PTI TAS MG DPB .

