Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today called for a surveillance system with increased public involvement in monitoring the public distribution system (PDS) in the state.

"We need to move towards a surveillance system which enables increasing the involvement of poeple in monitoring the PDS," Vohra said.

He was speaking at an event organised by the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs (FCSCA) and legal metrology in connection with the 'National Consumer Day' celebrations here.

The governor stressed the need to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels to ensure efficiency and problem free delivery of services to the 1.19 crore beneficiaries in the state, particularly those below the poverty line.

He complimented the FCSCA department for achieving 97 per cent digitization of the department and for weeding out ineligible households from the lists of beneficiaries.

Vohra emphasized the importance of sustained attention being devoted to protect the consumer's rights, including the right to food.

"The food department should ensure time bound Aadhar linkage of all ration cards and rationalisation of the scale of rations for the beneficiaries living in remote and difficult areas," he said. Problems faced by consumers must be resolved on immediate basis, he said. PTI TAS ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.