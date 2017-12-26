Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) To ensure food security and nutrition security, the Jammu and Kashmir government is going to include pulses in the public distribution system (PDS), a minister said today.

"It is a firm commitment of present dispensation to make fair price shops as multi utility centres by adding other items other than rice, wheat and sugar," minister for food, civil supplies, consumer affairs (FCSCA) Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali said.

Chairing a meeting, he said the government was working on a well-knit plan to procure pulses under the PDS of the state.

He asked directors of the FCSCA to take up the matter with the central department of consumer affairs and public distribution and submit a detailed report.

He also issued instructions regarding a survey on the requirement of onion in the state so that a comprehensive plan is prepared.

"The government is planning to monitor supply of onion in the state so that consumers should not face any problem," he said.

Keeping in view expected 30 per cent low crop yield during Kharif season 2017-18 and to stabilize prices of onion, there is need to keep check on the supply and prices, he said.

