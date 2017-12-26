JetBlue plane slides off taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport
By PTI | Published: 26th December 2017 12:13 PM |
Last Updated: 26th December 2017 12:16 PM | A+A A- |
Boston, Dec 26 (AP) Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport.
Officials say JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded when it landed around 7:15 PM yesterday.
Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane and they were bused to the terminal.
Authorities say no one was injured.
The Massachusetts Port Authority tells WHDH-TV that snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period yesterday.
Massport officials say runways were cleared by 11:30 AM.
(AP) CPS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.