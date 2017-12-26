Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today asked the government to ensure foolproof security for the upcoming panchayat elections.

The Jammu and Kashmir government yesterday announced its decision to hold much-awaited panchayat elections from mid February next year.

"The government should ensure creation of conducive environment and foolproof security for holding free, fair and smooth elections," JKPCC said in a statement here.

The JKPCC accused the PDP-BJP government of weakening the Panchayat Raj System in the state by reversing the 73rd amendment.

"The present government instead of implementing it, have further diluted even the old state Panchayti Raj Act and have imposed indirect elections in panchayats," it said.

The JKPCC said that it has always favoured panchayat elections in the state in order to establish democracy at the grass root level.

"But there are genuine concerns and apprehension about the intension and moves of the present coalition to ensure conducive and foolproof security environment for such an exercise," it said. PTI TAS DPB .

