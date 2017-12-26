Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Ltd today said it has successfully completed a 250-ton basic oxygen furnace (BOF), marking the completion of the company's 6-MTPA integrated steel project at Angul in Odisha.

With the completion of the new steel-making facility, JSPL will utilise the full capacity of its 4-MTPA mega blast furnace, commissioned in August this year.

"With the successful completion of the BOF today, the Angul Steel Complex will achieve optimal efficiencies in terms of cost and operation," said Naveen Jindal, chairman, JSPL.

The BOF will produce 3 million ton of high-grade steel per annum.

JSPL said it has deployed the innovative Dry Gas Cleaning System, which is superior in terms of environment-friendliness as compared to the Wet Gas Cleaning Plant.

"Adoption of Dry Gas Cleaning System reiterates JSPL's commitment to green technology," D K Saraogi, JSPL's executive director and Angul Plant head, said.

The company has tied up with SMS Group for engineering and supply of key BOF equipment, said a JSPL official.

The BOF is the last major installation at the 6-MTPA, Rs 33,000-crore integrated steel plant. PTI SKN RBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.