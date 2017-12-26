New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Private sector Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) today said its production capacity has reached 11.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) after the completion of a 3 MTPA basic oxygen furnace at the company's Angul steel plant in Odisha.

The installation of 3 MTPA basic oxygen furnace (BOF) follows the commissioning of the company's 4 MTPA blast furnace at Angul in August 2017.

"The completion of 3 MTPA (BOF) at JSPL's 6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant at Angul, Odisha has taken the company's overall steel-making capacity to 11.6 MTPA," JSPL said in a statement.

The integrated plant, which comprises a 4 MTPA blast furnace and a 2 MTPA DRI (directly reduced iron) plant, is JSPL's single largest investment, it said.

"With the successful completion of the BOF today, the Angul steel complex will now achieve optimal efficiencies in terms of costs and operations," JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said.

The basic oxygen furnace, a 250 tonne ladle furnace, is capable of producing additional 3 MTPA.

"The plant which has come up at an investment of over Rs 33,000 crore and also comprises a 1.5 MTPA Bar Mill, a 1.2 MTPA plate mill and a 810 MW captive power plant... The plant has been commissioned without taking an additional debt since January 2016.

"The company aims to deliver a substantial rise in financial performance as full capacity at Angul plant goes on-stream, and targets to double its current EBIDTA levels," JSPL said.

The company also said that for the first time in India, JSPL has deployed the dry gas cleaning system, which is significantly higher in environment friendliness as compared to the wet gas cleaning plant used in the steel-making process.

"Adoption of dry gas cleaning system reiterates JSPL's commitment to green technology," Dinesh K Saraogi, Executive Director and Plant Head, JSPL Angul, said.

The BOF has been using cutting-edge technology from global steel technology major SMS Group, the company said. PTI ABI MKJ .

