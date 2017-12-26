Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) The Jadavpur University is nearing completion of developing a mobile app to help the differently abled navigate within the campus without difficulty.

The initiative is a part of the university's efforts to come to the aid of the differently abled people, varsity officials said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said the mobile app 'JUGUIDE' was developed by the Centre for Disability Studies and Rehabilitation (CDSR) cell of the university.

"The research by CDSR has reached a completion stage.

It will help the visually challenged to identify different landmarks within the campus and reach wherever needed," he said yesterday.

The navigation-base app is customised for the JU students, a CDSR official said.

Once the app is installed on their mobiles, the visually challenged students will be able to track their destinations in the campus through audio guidance.

The CDSR has also developed an audio-book library for the blind students, the VC said.

"It (the library) is already working. Students can requisition the titles they want and get audio versions of the book," the CDSR official said.

The VC said with a grant of Rs 30 lakh from the West Bengal government, the varsity has made functional 10 smart classrooms.

"Out of the 10 smart classrooms, nine are in the main campus and one is in our Salt Lake campus," he said.

The classrooms are fully Information and communications technology (ICT)-equipped, the VC added. PTI SUS SBN .

