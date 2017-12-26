Kannod (MP), Dec 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed today after a truck dashed their motorcycle at Taklikheda village on the Indore-Betul national highway, police said.

Following the mishap, angry locals set the truck ablaze, Assistant Sub Inspector of Kannod Police Station Bhupendra Patel said.

Another person, who was riding the motorcycle, was injured and admitted to a local hospital. The truck's driver and helper fled from the spot, Patel said, adding a case was registered.

"The fire was controlled immediately by the fire tenders," he said. PTI COR ADU MAS NRB .

