Chennai, Dec 26 (PTI) A 38-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly harassing a minor girl and attempting to molest her, police said today.

An auto driver, the man, who was drunk, reportedly harassed the six-year-old girl in his vehicle by luring her when she went to a shop opposite her residence, they said.

While he attempted to molest her inside the auto, the child cried and came out running to her house and complained to her mother.

Based on a complaint, the man was taken into custody by personnel of the All Women Police Station at Vadapalani.

During questioning, it was found that he had committed the alleged offence, police said.

He was booked under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The man was later remanded to judicial custody and has been lodged in the Puzhal prison.

Further probe is on, police added. PTI VGN BN .

