Mangaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) A 26 year-old man was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Gorigudde in the early hours of December 25, the police said today.

The deceased has been identified as Merlick DÂ’Souza, who had been allegedly involved in criminal activities in the past, they said.

A five-member gang barged into DÂ’SouzaÂ’s house and hacked him with machetes at around one am on December 25.

The deceased had four cases against him and the police suspect that the killing was part of a gang war. PTI MVG RA BN .

