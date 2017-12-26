dress code: Shrine official Ujjain (MP), Dec 26 (PTI) Arunima Sinha, the first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, was denied entry into the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple here as she did not adhere to the dress code, temple authorities said today.

Sinha had alleged yesterday her disability was mocked at when she visited the temple recently, prompting the state's Women and Child Development Minister Archana Chitnis to order an inquiry.

Sinha, a former national-level volleyball player, had said she felt "greater pain" while visiting the temple than climbing the Mount Everest, the world's highest peak at 8,848 metres.

"According to the temple tradition, only women wearing sarees and men in dhotis are allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum during the bhasma aarti in the morning," the temple administrator, Avdhesh Sharma, said.

A video footage of the mountaineer, captured on closed circuit cameras, showed her wearing a tracksuit.

Sharma said generally those not weaking dhoti or saree are allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum but not during the 'bhasma aarti', which is performed every morning, in accordance with the tradition.

When Sinha visited the temple at 4:30 a.m. on December 24, she was informed about the tradition by the priests and security personnel. He also said the entry during the 'basma aarti' is pre-booked and that Sinha visited the temple at a short notice.

Sinha, however, pointed out that the CCTV footage also showed a man entering the restricted area wearing jeans.

"Not allowing a person wearing jeans or pants in the sanctum sanctorum is wrong. In the footage, a man is seen entering the restricted area wearing jeans. Why was I not allowed? Only because I am a disabled woman? I am a devotee of Lord Shankar," she said.

The 29-year-old mountaineer also said she did not intend to seek an apology over the incident.

Recounting her experience, she had earlier said her disability was mocked at when she visited the temple.

"I am very sorry to tell you that I felt greater pain in visiting Mahakal temple (at Ujjain) than scaling the Everest.

My disability was mocked at there (at Mahakal)," Sinha had tweeted yesterday.

She had also tagged the Prime Minister's Office and the Madhya Pradesh chief minister's office in her tweet.

Sinha was pushed out of a running train by robbers in April, 2011, while resisting a robbery attempt. One of her legs had to be amputated below the knee after the incident.

PTI CORR ADU MAS GK RC SK SK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.