Panaji, Dec 26 (PTI) Multi-genre music festival TIMEOUT 72 will kick-off its first ever edition at Vagator in North Goa from tomorrow.

According to the organisers, arrangements have been made to ensure that the festival is free of drugs.

Music biggies such as Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo and Martin Garrix would be performing at the event, which runs till December 29.

"Everywhere on social media to websites we have made it clear that the festival is a drug-free zone. The notices are also put up at the venues to make it clear for the participants that we will not encourage any banned substance," Vishal Shah, promoter of the festival told PTI.

He said sniffer dogs are also stationed at the venue to ensure that the banned substances are not brought in while police officers at the main gate would be involved in stringent frisking.

The festival, which calls itself as multi-genre event has three stages, including the 3D stage where the headliners will be performing.

"This is the biggest stage till today built in India.

The stage is 3D layered," said Argha Chatterjee, another promoter of the festival.

Chatterjee said the festival is called multi genre as there will be a pop act by Jason Derulo, Hip-Hop by Wiz Khalifa and EDM by Martin Garrix besides several other performers.

"Any EDM festival does not encourage pop or hip-hop. We encourage all sort of genres in the music," he said.

As per the lineup announced by the organisers, the main stage "Majoris" will include Derulo, Khalifa, Martin Garrix, Don Diablo, Timmy Trumpet, Lucas and Steve, Sem Vox, Third Party, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Shaan, Justin Mylo and Varun Khullar.

The live stage "Proximus" will host Monica Dogra, Lucky Ali, Papon, Midival Punditz, Hari & Sukhmani, Prateek Kuhad and Advaita and others. PTI RPS BK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.