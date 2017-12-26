Los Angeles, Dec 26 (PTI) Netflix has treated the fans of its show "Mindhunter" with an exclusive footage of Cameron Britton, who played the role of serial killer Ed Kemper, having an egg salad sandwich in prison.

The streaming giant posted the video on Youtube titled, "Christmas dinner -- California Medical Facility, Vacaville (Circa 1980)".

The video features Kemper (Britton) eating his egg salad sandwich in silence for his Christmas dinner while at the California Medical Facility. Nothing much happens in the video, but his silence says it all.

On the show, Kemper, who is being incarcerated for the murders of six women, her mother and her friend, would offer the protagonists egg salad sandwich to make them comfortable.

He is also shown as a friend of all the prison guards.

"Mindhunter" features Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, and Holt McCallany as team of psychopath investigators. Netflix had recently renewed the show for a second season.

Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days of criminal psychology and profiling. Two FBI agents, played by Groff and McCallany, interview imprisoned serial killers in an attempt to apply what they learn to current cases. PTI RB SHD .

