New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The government today said NHAI has awarded a contract for construction of 58.2-km ring road around Jammu city.

"The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued Letter of Award (LOA) for construction of 58.25 km long standalone ring road/bypass around Jammu city in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The construction period of the road project is three years, the statement said.

"The project would be carried out on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis," it added.

The ring road/bypass -- which usher in substantial socio- economic growth of the area -- will transverse through 56 villages, 9 tehsils and two districts.

It will also reduce wear and tear of vehicles and facilitate smooth and hassle-free movement of traffic with provisions of major bridges, flyovers and two tunnels," the statement said.

The entire greenfield alignment has been proposed on the western side of Jammu city to provide better connectivity, it said, adding that the ring road will also provide smooth and easy traffic flow and ease traffic congestion in and around Jammu.

In addition to this, it will also facilitate movement of army traffic carrying heavy machinery to border/strategic areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Nowshera and Akhnoor. PTI SID MKJ .

