Panaji, Dec 26 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar dismissed the reports today that he would hold a meeting with his Karnataka counterpart on January 5 over the Mahadayi water dispute.

A section of media had claimed that Parrikar would meet Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on January 5 to discuss the issue. However, the Goa Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement said no such meeting is on the cards.

"The news is absolutely false. There is no such meeting scheduled," it said.

The news is baseless and is being spread to create confusion, the CMO added.

Following a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders recently, Parrikar had softened his stand on Mahadayi water dispute stating that Goa was ready to give "reasonable and justified" amount of the Mahadayi river water to the neighbouring state for its drinking needs.

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa and other leaders had met Parrikar in the presence of party chief Amit Shah in Delhi over the river water sharing issue on December 20.

In a letter written to Yeddyurappa, Parrikar had said that Goa will not oppose giving water to Karnataka for its drinking needs.

However, his statement was condemned by several political parties, including congress and Shiv Sena besides social activists. PTI RPS NP .

