Tura(Meghalaya), Dec 26 (PTI) One person was killed when the car he was driving hit a telephone pole near the Ganol bridge on the outskirts of Tura in West Garo Hills, police said today.

The incident occurred yesterday morning, they said.

The deceased was identified as Whiety Sangma (24), resident of Gandrak, Chitoktak in Tura, they added. PTI COR RG .

