Online betting racket busted; seven held
26th December 2017
Karimnagar, Dec 26 (PTI) An online cricket betting racket was today busted and seven persons were arrested in this connection, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the task-force raided a house and apprehended seven persons, a senior police official said.
11 mobiles and Rs 45,500 cash was seized from their possession, he said, adding a probe was on. PTI COR NRB .
