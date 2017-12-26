Karimnagar, Dec 26 (PTI) An online cricket betting racket was today busted and seven persons were arrested in this connection, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the task-force raided a house and apprehended seven persons, a senior police official said.

11 mobiles and Rs 45,500 cash was seized from their possession, he said, adding a probe was on. PTI COR NRB .

