Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) The number of pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir crossed 80 lakh, over three lakh devotees more than the last two years.

As many as 77,76,604 pilgrims had visited the cave shrine in 2015 and 77,23,721 pilgrims in 2016, a spokesperson of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said in a statement here.

He said the number of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine during this year crossed 80 lakh yesterday, thereby registering an increase of around three lakh pilgrims from the last two years. PTI TAS NSD .

