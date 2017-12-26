New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) It was a cold day in the national capital today as a thick blanket of haze enveloped the city with the miminum temperature settling at 7.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Cesius, three notches above the normal, a Met department official said.

The Palam weather station recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 7.3 degrees Celsius, Ridge 7.6 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 9 degrees Celsius, he said.

The humidity oscillated between 97 and 45 per cent.

The Met office has predicted overcast skies along with dense fog tomorrow.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 23 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 22.8 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI PLB KIS .

