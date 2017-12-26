Noida, Dec 26 (PTI) A packaging unit in sector 83 area was gutted after fire broke out here, officials said today.

No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire station official said.

The incident took place last night around 1.30 am and the fire was extinguished at 2 am in the morning, he said, adding that short-circuit could be the reason behind the fire.

"16 fire tender were used to control the fire. There was no casualty, however; all goods and machinery were destroyed in the fire," the officer informed.

The factory was into manufacturing of plastic and paper packaging wrappers. PTI CORR MG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.