Packaging factory gutted in fire in Noida
By PTI | Published: 26th December 2017 05:13 PM |
Last Updated: 26th December 2017 05:16 PM
Noida, Dec 26 (PTI) A packaging unit in sector 83 area was gutted after fire broke out here, officials said today.
No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire station official said.
The incident took place last night around 1.30 am and the fire was extinguished at 2 am in the morning, he said, adding that short-circuit could be the reason behind the fire.
"16 fire tender were used to control the fire. There was no casualty, however; all goods and machinery were destroyed in the fire," the officer informed.
The factory was into manufacturing of plastic and paper packaging wrappers. PTI CORR MG .
