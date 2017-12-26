Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Paul Antony was today appointed as the new chief secretary of Kerala in place of K M Abraham, who will be retiring on December 31.

The appointment of Paul Antony, presently additional chief secretary (Industries and Power) was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held here.

Abraham would continue as chairman of Innovation Council and Chief Executive Officer of Kerala Infrastructure Fund Investment Board, an official release said here. PTI JRK RC .

