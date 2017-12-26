Mangaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) A major inter-state drug racket has been busted and two persons arrested in connection the case, police said today.

The Mangaluru South anti-rowdy squad seized contraband drugs like LSD, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and MDM in tablet forms which were being sold by the inter-state gang of drug peddlers, they said.

Karl D'Cunha alias Austin, a resident of Hampankatta in the city and Anup D'Almeida from Kulshekar, have been arrested, police said.

Police said they seized 93 MDM pills, a car, three mobile phones and Rs 30,850 from them, the total value of which is estimated at Rs 2.36 lakh.

Earlier this month, the Mangaluru South sub-divisional anti-rowdy squad had arrested four persons in connection with drug peddling cases. PTI MVG RA BN .

