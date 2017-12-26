Kochi, Dec 26 (PTI) Eight major ports will battle it out in the 42nd All India Major Port's Volleyball and Beach Volleyball Championships beginning here tomorrow.

About 100 players will take part in the event to be held at the Cochin port volleyball ground.

Mumbai, Tuticorin, Paradip, Chennai, Kolkata, Vishakhapatnam, Mormugao and Cochin are the ports participating.

Cochin Port Trust is the reigning champions in both Volleyball and Beach Volleyball, a Cochin Port Trust release said here.

The valedictory function will be held on December 29.

