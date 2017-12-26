Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind today hosted 'At Home' reception during his stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and several other leaders attended the event, according to a Telangana government release.

Kovind arrived here on December 24.

Kovind was sworn-in as the 14th President of India on July 25.

It is customary for the President to visit Hyderabad during December on a sojourn and stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the Presidential Retreats. PTI SJR NRB KIS .

