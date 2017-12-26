Prez Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind today hosted 'At Home' reception during his stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here.
Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and several other leaders attended the event, according to a Telangana government release.
Kovind arrived here on December 24.
Kovind was sworn-in as the 14th President of India on July 25.
It is customary for the President to visit Hyderabad during December on a sojourn and stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the Presidential Retreats. PTI SJR NRB KIS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.