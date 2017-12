Kochi, Dec 26(PTI): Coconut oil Rs.19,400.00 Kochi, Dec 26(PTI): Coconut oil Rs.19,400.00 (Nom),Coconut oil (Milling) Rs.20,200.00, Copra (FAQ) Rs.14,100.00,Copra (As it is) Rs.13,000.00, Oil Cake Rotary Rs.3,800.00,Expeller Rs.2,800.00 (Rates per quintal). PTI VHN MVV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.