The following are PTI's top stories at 9 pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE: Nation DEL22 JADHAV-INDIA Jadhav-family meeting: Pak violated spirit of understandings, says India New Delhi: India said today that it regretted the way Pakistan conducted the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family, asserting that it violated the letter and spirit of understandings, and raised questions over the health and well being of the Indian national.

DEL42 DEF-ARMY 3RDLD PAK Indian Army kills 3 Pak soldiers in cross border ops in J-K New Delhi: A group of five Army commandos crossed the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and killed three Pakistani soldiers, in a swift and daring operation last evening.

DEL12 JADHAV-FAMILY-SWARAJ Jadhav's family meets Sushma Swaraj New Delhi: The family of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here today, a day after their controlled interaction with him in Islamabad.

DEL34 JK-5TH LD ENCOUNTER JeM commander Noor Mohammad Tantray killed in encounter in J-K Srinagar: Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed suffered a major blow today when security forces killed its top commander Noor Mohammad Tantray, considered the brains behind the terror outfit's revival in Kashmir Valley, police said.

DEL13 JK-ENCOUNTER-TANTRAY 'Merchant of death' and JeM mastermind meets his end in Kashmir Srinagar: He was just four feet two inches tall and walked with a limp. Noor Mohammed Tantray, the Jaish-e- Mohammed commander who was gunned down today, stood out in a crowd but his mental acuity more than made up for that disadvantage, officials said.

DEL27 UP-LD CATARACT Cataract surgery on 32 patients in torch light; CMO suspended Unnao (UP): The district administration today suspended the chief medical officer after reports surfaced that 32 cataract patients were operated upon in torch light for want of steady electricity supply at a state-run facility here.

BOM31 GJ-RUPANI-2ND LD OATH Rupani back in CM's seat, but Modi steals the show Gandhinagar: Vijay Rupani today took office as Gujarat chief minister for a second straight term, after a hard-won victory over the Congress, at a glittering ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of BJP leaders but boycotted by the Congress.

BOM22 GJ-PM-MOTHER PM meets his mother in Gujarat Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his 97-year-old mother in Raisan village near here.

DEL41 HP-JAI RAM Modi, Shah, CMs to be present at Jai Ram Thakur's oath ceremony Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy prime minister L K Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers are expected at the swearing ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur as Himachal Pradesh chief minister at the historic Ridge Maidan tomorrow, officials said.

BOM32 BIZ-LD-RCOM-RESOLUTION Anil Ambani sews up yet another revival plan for RCom Mumbai: Anil Ambani today claimed his beleaguered Reliance Communications has negotiated a new deal with the lenders under which nearly Rs 40,000 crore will be raised through asset sales, averting an imminent takeover by the 35 local and foreign banks.

DEL37 BIZ-GST-LD COLLECTIONS GST collections dip for second month in Nov to Rs 80,808 cr New Delhi: The GST collections slipped to their lowest in November as rates were cut on dozens of goods to make the new national sales tax regime more acceptable.

MDS4 TN-LD RAJINI Rajini to spell out political stand on Dec 31 Chennai: Keeping the guessing game on over his much awaited political plunge, superstar Rajinikanth today said he will announce his stand on entering politics on December 31.

DES6 BABUS-ASSETS-DETAILS Give asset details or lose foreign posting: Govt to babus New Delhi: All IAS officers have been asked to submit details of their assets by next month and warned that the failure to do so would lead to a denial of vigilance clearances needed for promotions and foreign postings.

MDS5 KA-SUNNY-EVENT Bengaluru Police deny permission for Sunny Leone event Bengaluru: The city police today formally denied permission for a show by actress Sunny Leone here on December 31, saying they are not in a position to give special attention to the event during New Year celebrations.

Foreign FGN5 CHINA-BRAHMAPUTRA-LAKES China to maintain communication with India on artifical lakes Beijing: China will maintain communication with India to deal with massive lakes formed by landslides on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet following an earthquake, which caused concerns of a sudden flooding on the Indian side, a Foreign Ministry official said today. By K J M Varma FGN8 CHINA-LD AFPAK China offers to extend CPEC to Af at first trilateral dialogue Beijing: China today offered to extend its ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan as the three nations pledged to step-up counter terrorism cooperation and not to allow any country, group or individual to use their territories for terror acts. By K J M Varma FGN9 PAK-SUMMON Pak summons Indian diplomat over soldiers' killing along LoC Islamabad: Pakistan today summoned India's acting deputy high commissioner to protest "unprovoked" firing by the Indian Army that killed its three soldiers along the LoC. By Sajjad Hussain FGN3 PAK-KASHMIR 'Kashmir issue needs peaceful resolution in accordance with UNSC' Islamabad: The Kashmir issue needs a peaceful resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council to ensure global and regional peace and stability, according to a joint declaration signed here by six countries, including Russia and China. By Sajjad Hussain. PTI RAX MIN NSD .

