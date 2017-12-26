Chennai, Dec 26 (PTI) Amid speculation over his entry in politics, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth today said he will announce his stand on December 31.

Addressing his fans on the opening day of a six-day-long photo session with followers, the actor said he was hesitant to enter politics since he knew its dynamics.

"I am not saying that I will come to politics...I will announce my stand on entering politics on December 31," Rajinikanth said.

Addressing fans in May for a similar photo-op, the 67- year-old actor had said, "Let us face the war when it comes" which was seen as an indication that he might enter politics.

Referring to the statement made months ago, Rajinikanth today said, "War means only election. Has it come now?". PTI VGN ROH DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.