Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.0538 against the US dollar and 76.0255 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.0409 and 75.8821, on last Friday.

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 85.6720 and 56.53 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

