New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Family members of a 25-year-old woman, who died after being hit by a rashly-driven car, have been awarded over Rs 26 lakh as compensation by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here.

MACT Presiding Officer Raj Kumar Chauhan, in a recent order, directed the TATA AIG General Insurance Company Ltd, insurer of the offending car, to pay Rs 26,19,302 to the mother and sister of Sakshi, who was riding pillion on a scooty when she was hit by the car.

According to the petition, on July 30, 2015 at about 8.30 AM, the victim was riding pillion on a scooty driven by a friend and was going to her residence in Rani Bagh from Lodhi Road in south Delhi.

When the scooty reached near Oberoi Hotel flyover, suddenly a Honda City car driven in a rash and negligent manner took left turn and hit the two-wheeler due to which she fell down and suffered fatal injuries while the rider of the scooty fell unconscious.

An FIR was lodged against the driver of the car and later charged for the offences of rash driving and causing death by negligence under the IPC.

The tribunal, while deciding the petition in the victim's favour, relied on the statement of the eyewitness, who was riding the scooty when the accident took place, and also documents on record, including the FIR, post-mortem report, charge sheet and mechanical inspection report. PTI AG RRT SMN .

