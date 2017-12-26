asphyxiation Coimbatore, Dec 26 (PTI) A solatium of Rs 10 lakh each was given today to the families of three persons who died of asphyxiation while cleaning a tank containing chemicals and gold dusts at a goldsmith's workshop here last week.

National Commission for Safai Karmacharis member Jagadish Hiremani handed over cheques for the relief amount, given by the owner of the workshop Ravishankar, to the family members of the victims, officials said.

He visited the place of the mishap and later held a review meeting with the senior district and police officials.

District Collector T N Hariharan, the city corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, K. Vijaykarthikeyan and SP, P Murthy were among those present at the meeting, the officials said.

Two workers and a supervisor were asphyxiated to death on December 22 when they entered the tank to clean it. PTI NVM VS .

