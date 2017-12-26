Greater Noida, Dec 26 (PTI) Thieves struck at the Unitech Heights society here and stole cash and jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh from a ninth floor apartment, police said.

The apartment owner Sri Niwas Reddy had gone to Rajasthan on Sunday. On Monday he received call that his apartment door was open.

Reddy informed his father in law at Delhi who reached and found that jewellery and cash worth Rs 35 lakh was missing, an official said.

An FIR was lodged today after the victim reached Greater Noida.

Kasna Police station incharge B Verma said, "An FIR has been lodged and investigation initiated. Thieves will be arrested soon". PTI CORR ADS .

